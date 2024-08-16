Home invasion at Atlanta rapper’s home leads to 2 shootouts, Lexus crash, teen shot by police

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A home invasion at an Atlanta rapper’s home led to two shootouts, a car crash and a teen shot by police.

The incident unfolded in Brookhaven at the home of rapper Tracy T. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a homeowner saw four armed gunmen inside her home on Caldwell Road through a surveillance camera. She called a friend who came to the home and confronted the suspects.

The suspects and the homeowner’s friend got into a shootout at the home.

Brookhaven police spotted the suspects’ Lexus as it drove away from the home and tried pulling it over, but they sped off. The suspects crashed the car at the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. and Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Moments later, police say an armed suspect, identified as 19-year-old Albert Eugene Burns, got out of the car with a gun and an officer shot him. Burns dropped his gun and ran off. While running, he dropped a second gun. The officer shot Burns a second time as he ran away.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Two of the suspects, 22-year-old Davion Harper and 18-year-old Tyson Kamari Kirksey, were arrested and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Police say there is a fourth suspect who was able to get away before being arrested by police. They are working to identify him, but say they don’t believe he’s still in the area.

None of the officers were injured in the incident.

The incident is now the focus of a state investigation.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the neighborhood Friday night, where neighbor Andrew Fisher said that at first, he didn’t realize bullets were flying.

“You think it’s fireworks at first, but it was sporadic at first and you could tell it was a little bit different,” Fisher said. “We just heard a bunch of gunshots.”

Investigators have not said if the rapper was home at the time of the shooting.

Seiden has reached out on social media to Tracy T as well as his management team, but they have not responded.

