Man with rifle opens fire on moving car near school. Here’s the bizarre thing that set him off

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of hanging out of a window while firing an AR-15-style rifle into a moving car during a road rage shooting.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Lilburn Thursday, where the shooting happened while parents were bringing their kids to a nearby school.

Parents said they are relieved that none of the 13 bullets fired from the rifle actually hit anyone, especially not any of the children across the street.

“It was at least eight rounds that I heard, and they were fast,” neighbor Edie Krakowiak said. “It was too fast to be a regular rifle. I knew that.”

The shooting happened as Krakowiak and other families were getting ready Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. off Lilburn Stone Mountain Road.

Police said Staton was frustrated with the 69-year-old victim’s driving.

When the victim splashed window wiper fluid on Staton’s car in response, that’s when police said he opened fire while hanging out of the window.

Police said the victim’s truck was hit once before Staton drove off, but he didn’t get far.

“We were able to locate the vehicle using our flock system and all the resources we have to look for vehicles,” Veronica Allen with the Lilburn Police Department said.

Officers arrested Staton at home the same day. Police found the weapon, which had several numbers removed, making it an untraceable “ghost gun.”

“He confessed to the shooting. He confessed where the gun was,” Allen said.

Just feet from the shooting is Parkview Christian School. Neighbors are relieved no one was hurt.

“The kids are out on the field a lot, and I just want them to feel safe,” Krakowiak said.

The suspect was on probation at the time of the shooting and is being held without bond for aggravated assault charges.

