More than 57,000 without power as storms move through metro Atlanta, north GA

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are currently without power as strong and severe storms move through.

Most of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says the greatest threat will be for heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong, damaging wind gusts.

According to Georgia Power’s outage map, more than 25,000 of their customers across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are without power.

Georgia Electric Membership Corporation says 18,000 of their customers in metro Atlanta and another 11,000 in north Georgia don’t have power.

GreyStone Power Corporation says they have 2,000 people in the western part of the metro Atlanta area who are affected. Almost all of them are in the South Fulton area.

According to those maps, approximately 57,383 are currently without power in the area.

