Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of metro Atlanta, north GA

ATLANTA — Most of metro Atlanta and north Georgia are currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a line of storms is currently pushing through northwest Georgia.

She says the greatest threat will be for heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong, damaging wind gusts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.

Storms currently moving through northwest Georgia

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning possible

