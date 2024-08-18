Deputy, suspect dead after hours-long standoff that started with domestic dispute

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County deputy has died after being shot on Saturday night.

Sheriff Gary Gulledge identified the deputy as 30-year-old Brandon Cunningham during a news conference.

They say the suspect, who has not been identified, was barricaded inside the Harmony Creek subdivision at Virgie Ballentine Drive and Bill Carruth Parkway.

The suspect is dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hundreds of officers and multiple SWAT teams responded to the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say they responded to a domestic dispute after 6 p.m. and bullets began flying at the deputies the moment they stepped out of the patrol car.

One of the deputies was shot. Officials say it’s unclear if the deputies even had enough time to return fire.

The other victim was the woman involved in the domestic dispute. At one point, she had been allowed to leave the home, but returned to tell deputies she had also been shot. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in the ICU where she is listed as stable.

Deputy Cunningham joined the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. He leaves behind two children.

Major Ashley Henson says the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has never lost a deputy in the line of duty before.

The homes in the immediate area around the standoff were evacuated for safety.

Other agencies on scene include Cobb County police, Hiram police, Dallas police and many more.

Jennings saw dozens of Cobb County officers heading into the area with their sirens on.

Citizens are being encouraged to avoid the area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to investigate.

