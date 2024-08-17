Roadwork project on I-85 in Gwinnett County leaves some drivers stuck for hours

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation is taking on a weekend-long roadwork project on I-85 and it’s causing major traffic delays for many drivers.

Southbound lanes of I-85 started closing at 8 p.m. on Friday night in Gwinnett County and will last until 4 a.m. on Monday.

The three right lanes will be closed between Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Jimmy Carter Blvd. so they can be repaved.

Channel 2 Action News has heard from several drivers who say they were stranded for hours.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke with a woman who says she barely moved for almost five hours.

“I’m angry I missed a whole day’s worth of pay, a whole shift because I was in the same spot for four and a half hours,” Melanie Levi said. “It’s ridiculous. I’ve never had this happen to me before.”

She says they were stopped for so long that the driver in the car next to her fell asleep.

“Warn everyone,” said Levi. “Don’t do construction in broad daylight. Save it for the middle of the night.”

