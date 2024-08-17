Man shot and killed near Cobb County park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a park on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home on Clay Road near Flint Hill Road next to the entrance of Sweetwater Park just after 10:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.

Officials say he was “beyond lifesaving measures” when they got there.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators took a suspect into custody at a different location.

They have not identified the victim or the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Speeding driver crashes into Marietta police car at red light, sends self, officers to hospital

©2024 Cox Media Group