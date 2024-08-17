Man shot and killed near Cobb County park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a park on Saturday morning.
Police were called to a home on Clay Road near Flint Hill Road next to the entrance of Sweetwater Park just after 10:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.
Officials say he was “beyond lifesaving measures” when they got there.
Investigators took a suspect into custody at a different location.
They have not identified the victim or the suspect.
