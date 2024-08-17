Metro Atlanta man missing after running away from hospital in Snellville

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Snellville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Jarod Neidlinger was being taken to the Piedmont Eastside Medical Center on Fountain Drive for mental health treatment on Wednesday night when he ran away.

Police say he has schizophrenia and sees, hears and interacts with his ideations. He is not suspected to be a danger to the public.

They say he is known to run from law enforcement and even evaded search parties in Peachtree City last week. They say he hides in the woods, but may approach someone to ask for water.

He is 6′1″ and approximately 150 pounds. he was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown, gray shorts and no shoes at a RaceTrac at at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Oak Road around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should call police at 770-985-3555.

