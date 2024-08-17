2 Marietta police officers, driver of Mustang hurt after hitting police cruiser

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two Marietta police officers and an additional man are injured after the driver of a second vehicle hit the officers’ police cruiser, the department told Channel 2 Action News.

Officials say an MPD vehicle was hit by a Mustang as the two officers were in a marked car responding to an alarm call near the Big Chicken on Cobb Parkway.

Police say the driver of the Mustang was injured from the crash, but information is still coming in and more details will be available later this morning.

The officers, along with the driver of the Mustang all “appear to be conscious and communicating” the department said.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

