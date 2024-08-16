17-year-old arrested after 2-month-old baby kidnapped, tossed in dumpster

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Clayton County have found a 2-month-old baby who they say was kidnapped during a car theft and arrested a teenager, sources confirm to Channel 2 Action News.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old has been arrested in the kidnapping. He was identified as Jonathan Johnson.

Deputies said Johnson stole a Silver Acura with the infant in the back seat.

It’s unclear what Johnson’s relationship is with the infant, if any.

Neighbors at the Tara Woods apartment complex off Tara Boulevard told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that they saw someone pull up and toss the baby into the dumpster and then drive away.

Deputies then found the car at a cemetery at Mount Zion Baptist Church nearly three miles away from the complex.

The child’s identity and condition have not been released, though the sheriff’s office said the child is safe.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about what led up to the kidnapping and where the baby was found.

