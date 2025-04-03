Closed country club in Gwinnett could be soon be 100+ homes, but those living there hope it won't be

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Some Gwinnett County homeowners are fighting back against a plan that would see hundreds of people moving into their quiet community.

Summit Chase Country Club has been shut down for years, but Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned it could soon become a new subdivision with 100 homes. But those who live there say they don’t want the construction that comes with a new subdivision.

“This is a gem. This is a beautiful neighborhood,” homeowner Jancelyn Carter said of her Snellville community.

At a Snellville City Council meeting last week, Carter and other neighbors showed up to block the plans to build 126 homes on the former Summit Chase Golf Course.

“One of the reasons that we chose this part of town is because we did not want to live in a subdivision where the houses were on top of each other,” Carter said.

But the property owner, Don Britt, says he’s running out of options for the 95-acre site.

He says he wants to rezone the land and cut minimum lot sizes while promising open space and amenities.

“We’re not asking for special treatment, but we are asking for fair and equitable treatment. You will render our land to have very little or no value by not approving this reasonable zoning,” Johnson told the city council.

The country club closed in 2022 and its formerly manicured fairways are now overgrown and abandoned.

Community members say they have been asking for a plan for more green space, not homes.

“I love my neighborhood. If these houses came, I have to leave,” Bernela Ellis said.

“I have not slept well for six years, knowing this was coming up,” Kenneth Morgan said.

The council is considering the proposal before making a final vote and neighbors say they are still fighting for their future.

They plan to make their final vote on April 28.

