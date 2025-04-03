Student arrested trying to bring gun into midtown Atlanta high school

ATLANTA — A student was arrested at Midtown High School in Atlanta on Thursday, according to the school district.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that the school’s weapon detection system flagged a student’s backpack as they entered the building.

School staff searched the backpack and found a handgun inside. It’s unclear if the gun was loaded.

The student, who has not been identified, was arrested immediately and removed from the school.

The statement goes on to say that the student will face criminal charges and disciplinary action with the school district.

“The safety and wellbeing of students and employees is of the utmost importance at Midtown and in all Atlanta Public Schools,” the school district’s statement says.

