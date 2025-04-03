Man accused of stealing $20,000 from Walmarts across north Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police and Walmart Asset Protection have arrested a man accused of stealing from several stores.
Investigators say he hit several Walmart locations across north Georgia.
Police say Speedy Gonzalez, 40, was arrested and charged with theft.
Investigators say Gonzalez is believed to be responsible for thefts at several Walmart stores that totaled more than $20,000.
He is currently being held on felony charges, but police have not confirmed his official list of charges.
