Man accused of stealing $20,000 from Walmarts across north Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police and Walmart Asset Protection have arrested a man accused of stealing from several stores.

Investigators say he hit several Walmart locations across north Georgia.

Police say Speedy Gonzalez, 40, was arrested and charged with theft.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Gonzalez is believed to be responsible for thefts at several Walmart stores that totaled more than $20,000.

He is currently being held on felony charges, but police have not confirmed his official list of charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group