Atlanta’s airport expects this Friday to be one of the busiest travel days on record

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The busiest airport in the world is gearing up for a busy spring travel season.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing to welcome over 8.3 million passengers during this month.

With spring break underway, Friday, April 4 is expected to be one of the busiest travel days on record.

The Transportation Security Administration is anticipating 115,000 security screenings, which will surpass the airport’s previous single-day record of 111,000 set in May 2024.

The busiest days for leisure travel are Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Airport officials recommend you arrive at least two and a half hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

Visit TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page so you don’t pack prohibited items.

Firearms and ammunition must be properly stored in your checked luggage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group