Regions Bank teller stole money from elderly customer while pretending to help, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Regions Bank employee in Smyrna is accused of stealing money from an elderly customer through ATM withdrawals.

Stephanie Rose Kilbert is charged with exploiting an elderly or disabled person and theft, according to the Cobb County arrest warrant.

It states she withdrew $8,000 from the victim’s account without his knowledge through multiple transactions between Oct. 3 and Nov. 4.

The victim was a regular customer of the branch, and the teller was aware of his age, according to the warrant.

Police said they have video of Kilbert assisting the victim with his transactions.

