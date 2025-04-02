Tariffs may affect price of prescription drugs

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The anticipated tariffs on imports could affect the price and availability of your prescription drugs.

Pharmacist Trevor Palatine told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that many generic prescription drugs are imported from other countries.

At Concord Pharmacy in Dunwoody, they fill around 100 prescriptions a day.

With the looming tariffs on medications imported from India, China and other countries, pharmacists say they’ve already seen an increase the prices of some medications.

Palatine says the tariffs could also impact the cost of commonly used generic medications for blood pressure and diabetes.

He says they and other pharmacies are also experiencing supply chain issues on some drugs.

“I’ve seen some drugs being on back order, which I had to communicate with the patients that the price could go up,” he said. “We can try to work on pricing with them.”

Pharmacists say the impact of tariffs on drug prices will also depend on much medical insurance is willing to cover.

