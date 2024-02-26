16 arrested in illegal sex sting in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 16 people during an undercover sting operation targeting people who they say used the internet for illegal sexual activity.
The bust started Feb. 23 and continued through Feb. 15. A total of 17 people traveled to a location in Hall County for illegal sexual encounters, according to the sheriff’s office. Sixteen people were arrested and another one fled from the scene and has still not been captured.
Of those arrested, four were charged with felony electronic exploitation of a minor after attempting to meet with a victim under the age of 16 for sex.
Eight were charged with prostitution and four were charged with pandering.
The following people were charged:
Kimberly Rene Banks, 55, Decatur, GA -- Prostitution
Tegra Eishell Butler, 34, Elberton, GA -- Prostitution
Steve Ray Dotson, 34, Highlands, NC -- Pandering
Rene Gamara, 44, Bonaire, GA -- Electronic exploitation of a minor (felony)
Staveona Monnay Harris, 22, Gainesville, GA -- Prostitution
Andrei Konapliannik, 35, Decatur, GA -- Pandering
Jerry Mansili, 34, Gainesville, GA -- Electronic exploitation of a minor (felony)
Donald Jay McCurry, 57, Commerce, GA -- Electronic exploitation of a minor (felony)
Trashawna Shanay Melvin, 32, Fairburn, GA -- Prostitution, possession of MDMA (felony), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana
Bartie Musa, 31, Duluth, GA -- Pandering
Antonio Orofino, 49, Snellville, GA -- Electronic exploitation of a minor (felony)
Frank Lee Sewell, 36, Nicholson, GA -- Prostitution, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana
Matthew Tyler Harvey Shelley, 32, Commerce, GA -- Pandering
Tamara Ann Turk, 40, Cleveland, GA -- Prostitution, possession of methamphetamine (felony), possession of less than an ounce of
marijuana
LaPaige Nicole Ware, 30, Gainesville, GA -- Prostitution
Cora Watts, 49, Norcross, GA -- Prostitution
Brandon McDaniel-Waddell, 29, of Winder remains at large. He is wanted on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.
