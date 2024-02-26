16 arrested in illegal sex sting in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 16 people during an undercover sting operation targeting people who they say used the internet for illegal sexual activity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The bust started Feb. 23 and continued through Feb. 15. A total of 17 people traveled to a location in Hall County for illegal sexual encounters, according to the sheriff’s office. Sixteen people were arrested and another one fled from the scene and has still not been captured.

TRENDING STORIES:

Of those arrested, four were charged with felony electronic exploitation of a minor after attempting to meet with a victim under the age of 16 for sex.

Eight were charged with prostitution and four were charged with pandering.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The following people were charged:

Kimberly Rene Banks, 55, Decatur, GA -- Prostitution

Tegra Eishell Butler, 34, Elberton, GA -- Prostitution

Steve Ray Dotson, 34, Highlands, NC -- Pandering

Rene Gamara, 44, Bonaire, GA -- Electronic exploitation of a minor (felony)

Staveona Monnay Harris, 22, Gainesville, GA -- Prostitution

Andrei Konapliannik, 35, Decatur, GA -- Pandering

Jerry Mansili, 34, Gainesville, GA -- Electronic exploitation of a minor (felony)

Donald Jay McCurry, 57, Commerce, GA -- Electronic exploitation of a minor (felony)

Trashawna Shanay Melvin, 32, Fairburn, GA -- Prostitution, possession of MDMA (felony), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana

Bartie Musa, 31, Duluth, GA -- Pandering

Antonio Orofino, 49, Snellville, GA -- Electronic exploitation of a minor (felony)

Frank Lee Sewell, 36, Nicholson, GA -- Prostitution, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana

Matthew Tyler Harvey Shelley, 32, Commerce, GA -- Pandering

Tamara Ann Turk, 40, Cleveland, GA -- Prostitution, possession of methamphetamine (felony), possession of less than an ounce of

marijuana

LaPaige Nicole Ware, 30, Gainesville, GA -- Prostitution

Cora Watts, 49, Norcross, GA -- Prostitution

Brandon McDaniel-Waddell, 29, of Winder remains at large. He is wanted on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jose Ibarra: Court documents reveal immigration, criminal past in the United States

©2023 Cox Media Group