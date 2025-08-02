AC technician accused of pawning wedding ring set stolen from Forsyth home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An air conditioning technician was arrested after allegedly stealing a wedding ring set during a maintenance visit and pawning it miles away, deputies said.

Forsyth County deputies said Cameron Shafer, the technician, was sent to a Cumming home on July 10 to perform routine maintenance on an air conditioning unit located in the basement apartment rented by the victim and her husband.

A few days later, the victim discovered her diamond and gold wedding ring set missing from her dresser, prompting an investigation by Forsyth detectives.

Detectives received the theft report on July 18 and quickly traced the ring to a pawn shop in Norcross, just three miles from Shafer’s home.

The ring set matched the description and photo provided by the victim, leading to a hold being placed on the jewelry.

Shafer was arrested at his former workplace and charged with theft by taking and elder exploitation, both felonies.

The sheriff’s office said the ring was returned to the victim on July 18, just in time for her wedding anniversary on July 26.

