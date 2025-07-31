Their family thought they disappeared on Lake Lanier – this is where 2 men spent the night

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men who disappeared on Lake Lanier on Wednesday evening were found safe the next morning at a hotel.

The men, who were unfamiliar with the area, had set out on a kayak and paddleboard from their cove around 5 p.m. without their cellphones, intending to explore the lake.

Forsyth County dispatchers received a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting the two men as missing.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fire Department’s Marine boat and several civilian boaters, launched a search operation.

The search was hampered by rain, forcing a delay with only the Fire Marine boat and FCSO Marine Unit able to continue.

GSP Aviation was unable to assist due to the weather conditions.

The search efforts covered surrounding islands, inlets, creeks, and extended to Lanier Islands without finding the men.

The search was postponed around 1 a.m. and resumed after sunrise.

The two men were eventually located at a hotel at Lake Lanier Islands by an employee.

They explained they had gotten lost and spent the night on an island, paddling to the hotel for help in the morning.

Their family picked them up, and the FCSO Marine Unit returned their kayak and paddleboard.

