Cobb County Superior Court Clerk indicted

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury has indicted Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell got a copy of the indictment. Taylor faces charges of destruction of public records and violation of oath of office.

She has served as the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk since 2020.

This is a breaking news story. We’re going through the documents now, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

