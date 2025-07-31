Church says relocating foster children was approved by state leaders

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County church where a fire chief says a dozen foster children were living in the basement says those claims are “misleading.”

Now Faith Apostolic Church leaders issued a statement on Thursday afternoon that says emergency placement for the 12 children was approved by the state.

The church’s statement says their licensed treatment facility, where the children were living, unexpectedly flooded, which led to them being taken to Now Faith Apostolic Church, which they say meets the state’s standards.

“Recent characterizations of the facility as a ‘church basement’ are factually inaccurate and misleading,” the statement said.

The fire marshal issued five citations to the church on Rex Road for the unusual living arrangement.

But church leaders say the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services was aware of the temporary relocation and did not express any concerns.

A DFCS spokesperson sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News that says because of state and federal law it couldn’t comment on whether they knew the children were being housed at the church.

“This relocation was done in full compliance with state protocols under the ongoing supervision of a professional 24/7 treatment and monitoring team to ensure the children’s safety and continuity of care‚” the church’s statement read in part.

They say they plan to address all citations regarding the fire code and zoning laws.

“Our focus remains on protecting and caring for these children during their time of greatest need,” the statement said.

