2 arrested for stealing Pinky Cole Hayes’ Bentley, other luxury cars across Atlanta

ATLANTA — Months after a high-profile Atlanta restaurateur had her Bentley stolen in front of a new restaurant on opening weekend, police have arrested two suspects.

Atlanta police say Kindred Pierce, 20, and Alonzo Longmire, 19, are responsible for the theft of Pinky Cole Hayes’ Bentley Bentayga and a string of other luxury vehicle thefts across Atlanta and at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

It’s unclear how many cases investigators have connected to Pierce and Longmire.

Pinky Cole Hayes celebrated the grand opening of her new restaurant, Voagies, in May in the same location on Ralph David Abernathy Road that housed her previous restaurant, Slutty Vegan.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the keys were left inside the Bentley when her husband, Derrick Hayes, hopped out of the car to greet friends when he noticed his car starting up and leaving the area.

Police say three men rode up on scooters, got into the Bentley and sped off toward Interstate-20. Derrick Hayes tried to follow them, but couldn’t catch up.

“I swear this car is not good luck,” Cole Hayes said in a video posted on social media.

Both Pierce and Longmire are being held in the Fulton County Jail on multiple charges.

