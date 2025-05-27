Pinky Cole Hayes’ Bentley was left running when it was stolen in front of restaurant, police say

ATLANTA — An Atlanta restaurateur’s Bentley was left running with the keys inside when it was stolen in front of her new restaurant over the weekend.

Pinky Cole Hayes celebrated the grand opening of her new restaurant, Voagies, on Saturday in the same location on Ralph David Abernathy Road that housed her previous restaurant, Slutty Vegan.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, her husband, Derrick Hayes, hopped out of the car to greet friends when he noticed his car starting up and leaving the area.

Police say three men rode up on scooters, got into the Bentley and sped off toward Interstate-20. Derrick Hayes tried to follow them, but couldn’t catch up.

“I swear this car is not good luck,” Cole Hayes said in the video.

She has since said that someone found “stripped parts” from her car, and that she’s gotten her passport and a few other items back.

Cole Hayes added that she just got the car back from the mechanic the day before it was stolen.

