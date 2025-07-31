Father’s throat slashed, daughter attacked while camping in GA

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are now in custody after being accused of attacking a father and daughter at a north Georgia campground.

White County deputies say a 22-year-old woman and her 58-year-old father from Waco, Ga. were camping at the Low Gap Campground over the weekend.

They say the woman was attacked by 44-year-old Krista Wilson. During the assault, the victim stabbed Krista Wilson in self-defense,

While his daughter was being attacked, her father was hit in the throat by a glass beer bottle, causing a severe cut. After he fell to the ground, his attackers continued assaulting him.

Both were rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where the father remains in critical condition and the daughter is in serious condition.

Deputies identified four people from Lula, Ga. as the attackers and charged all of them with aggravated assault and battery, including:

Krista Wilson, 44

Joshua Wilson, 42

Joshua Miller, 32

Charles Miller, 39

It’s unclear what led up to the attack.

Family members identified the victims as Bruce and Gracee Waldon.

They wrote in a GoFundMe campaign that Bruce Waldon suffered a major brain bleed as a result of the attack and had to get 40 stitches.

