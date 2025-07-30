Fire marshal relocates 12 teens living in basement of Clayton County church

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office says a church basement where a dozen teens were living violated county fire codes. The teens, who were living there in custody of Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), have since been relocated.

Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat said firefighters were called for a medical call on Tuesday night at Now Faith Apostolic Church on Rex Road.

When firefighters arrived, they saw several teens who were living in the church basement. Firefighters then notified the Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters determined there were 12 teens living at the church, roughly between the ages of 15 and 18. They were relocated to the church from another state-approved facility in the county.

“We have took the appropriate actions to protect the youth and their safety. This structure is not designed to be a dwelling residence; therefore, we are taking the appropriate necessary steps to relocate these youth tonight to ensure their safety,” Sweat told Channel 2 Action News.

Sweat said firefighters were told that the children were moved there at the direction of the state fire marshal; however, officials with the fire marshal’s office stated that they did not move the children from the state facility to the church.

“The church is classified as an assembly where people gather, conduct their business, worship, and then go home. It’s not designed from a fire protection standpoint to be a living dwelling residence where people occupy the space overnight,” Sweat said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sweat said beds were set up in different rooms, and the boys and girls were staying in different rooms.

Clayton County Fire Marshal Chris Cameron said the church changed the classification of their building to “residential board and care,” but in reality, it is designed as an “assembly” classification.

“Certain fire protection systems or fire protection aspects are required (i.e., in this facility, it doesn’t have sprinkler systems). Based on the way they’re using it downstairs, it requires a sprinkler system, it requires a fire alarm, fire extinguishers, hood systems, etc. in order to protect the occupants under residential board and care,” Cameron told Channel 2 Action News.

Cameron said the children were living in the church, not staying there temporarily.

“They sleep here, they get up, they leave, they come back. So, they’re using this as a residential occupancy (i.e., their home),” Cameron said.

The children have been moved to another state-approved facility.

Neither Sweat nor Cameron could comment on the legality of the children being relocated to the church, or why they were moved from their previous state-approved facility.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group