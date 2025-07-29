Atlanta real estate tycoon Tom Cousins has died at 93

ATLANTA — A legend in the Atlanta real estate industry has died. Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that Tom Cousins has passed away.

The real estate tycoon, philanthropist and political influence was 93.

Cousins started his real estate career selling $11,000 houses with his father in the 1960s.

But over the course of his career, which spanned over 40 years, Cousins brought NBA and NFL franchises to the city, donated the plot for the Georgia World Congress Center, and dramatically changed the metro area skyline.

Cousins was the developer behind the iconic CNN Center and the Omni hotel, and revived Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood, restoring the East Lake Golf Club and luring the Tour Championship to Atlanta.

