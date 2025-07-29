Radioactive wasps found at S.C. nuclear site

AIKEN, S.C. — A wasp nest in a controlled area at the Savannah River Site nuclear facility in South Carolina was found to be contaminated with radioactive material.

The radiological control operation crew said in a report to the Department of Energy submitted July 22 that it identified the nest near Tank 17 and measured the high contamination levels of 10 times more than regulatory limits.

The wasp nest was treated by spraying to kill the wasps and then bagged as radiological waste. The surrounding ground and area were checked and found to have no contamination.

The report stated the contamination is considered “legacy radioactive contamination” and not related to a loss of contamination control.

The delay in reporting of the July 3 finding was due to a review of previous wildlife contamination for consistency in reporting criteria. The group stated no further action was required in the field.

The event did not impact other activities and operations at the site.

The Savannah River Site was constructed during the early 1950s to produce materials to make nuclear weapons for U.S. defense programs, according to the DOE.

It has also produced materials for the space program, as well as medical and research efforts, the EPA said.

The National Nuclear Security Administration took over operations of the site in 2024.

