Pattern of domestic violence led up to woman shooting wife in the head inside their home

ATLANTA — Shakyia Perkins has pleaded guilty to the murder of her wife, Corneshia Perkins, after retrieving a gun moments before the crime in November 2022.

Shakyia Perkins shot Corneshia Perkins in the head after retrieving a gun from her car.

This plea deal resulted in a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Fulton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Travis Thomas stated that Shakyia Perkins pled guilty to murder and accepted a plea deal for life with the possibility of parole.

“She ultimately pleaded to life with the possibility of parole. That was a plea deal that was offered. So she admitted everything,” Thomas said.

Prior to the murder, Shakyia Perkins was out on bond totaling $70,000 for charges including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats, and arson first degree.

Conditions of the bond included not coming within 200 yards of Corneshia Perkins.

Thomas highlighted incidents where Shakyia Perkins allegedly tried to run Corneshia off the road and set her car on fire.

Doorbell video footage reportedly showed Shakyia Perkins in the vicinity of the vehicle arson.

Charges related to these incidents were dismissed as part of the plea agreement in the murder case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis emphasized the need for a family justice center to provide resources for victims of domestic violence.

“We here in Fulton County need to do what they’ve done all across the country and create a family justice center,” Willis said.

Thomas urged recognition of domestic violence and seeking help, noting the availability of organizations that can assist.

