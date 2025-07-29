Family realizes iPad stolen after Delta flight before finding explicit photos of thief on the iCloud

CHARLESTON, SC — A South Carolina family has filed a lawsuit against Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines after they said an employee stole their child’s belongings, which led to a shocking discovery.

On July 19, 2023, a couple and their two minor children boarded a flight from Charleston, S.C., to London, England, with a scheduled stop to change planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

While on the flight, one of the children had an iPad with a pink Peppa Pig case, according to the lawsuit.

The family arrived at JFK, deboarded the plane and boarded their flight to Heathrow Airport. Once they landed in London, the family realized they had accidentally left the child’s iPad on the plane that flew from Charleston to JFK, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, the mother realized they didn’t have the iPad after she began receiving random text messages related to the device. The mother used the “Find My” app and learned the device was in Queens/Jamaica, N.Y.

The alleged thief logged the mother out of the account and had been taking pictures, including selfies with it.

The lawsuit states the pictures showed a Delta airline employee wearing a Delta uniform and name badge.

On July 20, 2023, the family filed a lost-and-found report for the iPad with Delta.

Between the filing of the report and August 27, 2023, the family says Delta had not responded.

That same day, the family says pornographic videos of the man popped up in the family’s iCloud account.

In the videos, the employee is pleasuring himself while in a Delta uniform and wearing a Delta badge, the lawsuit states.

The family filed a second report the same day.

Between August 27 and September 3, 2023, the family said they only received ‘no-reply’ emails from Delta.

On September 3, another pornographic video showed up in the family’s iCloud account, with the same individual, according to the lawsuit.

The man also managed to access the family’s iTunes account and create his own personal profile, and created an account on the family’s Amazon account with the new profile titled “Gay,” the lawsuit states.

The mother was notified by one of her children of the new profile.

The family is requesting compensation for negligent infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault and harassment. The family is demanding a jury trial.

Channel 2 Action News received the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“Delta is aware of the complaint. The accused individual is not a Delta employee but one of a vendor company. We have zero tolerance for unlawful behavior of any kind but will decline to comment further on this pending litigation.”

