Average gas prices in Georgia climb above $4

ATLANTA — The average prices for gas across Georgia climbed to over $4 on Wednesday morning.

The latest data from AAA shows it now costs an average of $4.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. That’s up 13 cents from Tuesday and 34 cents compared to a week ago. This time last year, Georgia drivers were paying around $2.91 a gallon.

We’ll take you through the gas prices county-by-county, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

AAA’s website updates each morning. For the other grades, AAA says it costs an average of $4.49 for midgrade, $4.90 for premium and $5.16 for diesel in Georgia as of Wednesday.

Georgia’s gas prices are still lower compared to the national average of $4.53 with the state’s gas tax suspended until May 19.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot asked Gov. Brian Kemp’s office if the governor plans to extend the suspension or let it expire. His office wouldn’t comment on that, but pointed out that not collecting the gas tax costs Georgia about $180 million in revenue.

CLARK HOWARD’S WAYS TO SAVE

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says you may not be able to control the cost, but there are steps you can take to minimize how often you need to fill up.

One thing that will save you money is making sure your tires are inflated properly. You will get about 1% better full economy, your tires last longer and the proper inflation makes your vehicle safer on the road.

Using an app like Gas Buddy or Upside can help you compare gas stations in your area and find where it’s the cheapest. A Channel 2 Action News producer has saved over $200 using Upside for the past year.

Remember the half tank rule. When your tank reaches half, start watching for bargains on gas rather than waiting until you are driving on fumes.

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