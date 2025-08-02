Officials identify 2 killed trying to cross I-85

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner has identified two people who died after officials said they were hit by vehicles on Interstate 85 Thursday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes around 9 p.m. near Buford Highway. Lanes were temporarily shut down as police investigated.

The victims were identified as 49-year-old David C.Haynes and 51-year-old Glenn E. Young.

Police said the two men were attempting to cross the southbound lanes when they were both hit by vehicles on the interstate.

One of the victims was hit by a second vehicle.

Both drivers involved remained on the scene, according to APD.

Officials have not said if the drivers were charged. The investigation is ongoing.

