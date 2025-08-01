Atlanta

2 people killed trying to cross I-85

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Two people killed trying to cross I-85 Two people are dead who tried to cross I-85 SB.
Two people are dead who tried to cross I-85 SB.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Buford Highway.

Right now, only one lane of the Southbound lanes are open.

