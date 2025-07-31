Marietta man convicted of swindling victims out of more than $3 million in romance scheme

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Cobb County man faces decades in prison after he was found guilty of a years-long romance scheme.

On Friday, Kenneth G. Akpieyi, AKA Phillip Anderson, 44, of Marietta, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and mail fraud related to his role in a romance plot.

According to court documents, Akpieyi would receive money from victims under the alias ‘Phillip Anderson’ at his Marietta home. He would meet victims on Facebook, Instagram, and similar social media platforms, then ask the victims to move their conversations to WhatsApp. Then he would create a romantic relationship with the victim and then ask the victim to send money for fake reasons.

The Department of Justice said the 44-year-old used his company, KGA Autobrokers, LLC, to funnel money to other bank accounts, often using the accounts at different banks to hide the movement of the victim’s money.

On one occasion, Akpieyi deposited two checks totaling $300,000 from the same victim at two different Marietta banks on the same day, even though both checks were written to Akpieyi’s business, investigators said.

Frequently, victim money ended up in bank accounts in foreign countries such as China and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the DOJ, eight victims testified at trial, explaining how they had been swindled through the scheme. They testified to total losses of over $3 million.

For each count of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, Akpieyi faces 20 years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

For money laundering, he faces 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release after his release from prison, as well as a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

