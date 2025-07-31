Grandmother dies in crash on way home from visiting infant grandson in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic car crash claimed the life of a 76-year-old grandmother who had just visited her 1-month-old grandson.

Nancy Veasy was one of two people killed in the crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Witnesses said it involved a truck driving erratically into oncoming traffic.

Nancy Veasy had spent July 25 with her son, Japhet Veasy, and his baby before the accident occurred.

“She was like, ‘Ameera, I’m gonna go watch the baby. I’m gonna kiss him,’” her daughter, Ameera Joe, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Her family said the mother and grandmother loved holding babies, her own family and newborns at their church.

“She wanted to hold them babies, anybody’s baby,” said her husband, Cloys Veasy.

Her daughter got an alert on her phone saying Nancy Veasy had been in an accident, and 911 had been called. Japhet Veasy drove to the crash and saw his mother was no longer alive.

“That’s the only thing I can imagine right now,” he said. “I can just still see her in the car.”

He also saw police put a driver in handcuffs, and the family thought he would be facing charges.

City of South Fulton police said no charges have been filed by Thursday, as they are waiting on evidence to return. That’s hard for the family to understand.

“No, I don’t understand none of that,” Japhet Veasy said.

“He took my life,” Cloys Veasy said. “That’s 50 something years, we got married in ‘69.”

Police say it is still an active investigation, and they are working this case.

“I want the person responsible to be held accountable,” Joe said.

Veasy was loved and adored by so many. Her funeral will be held at Northpoint Community Church in Alpharetta August 11.

