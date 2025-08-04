Flood watch in effect for most of north GA, feeling more like November

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking periods of rain all weekend and the wet pattern will continue this early week.

A flood watch remains in effect for much of north Georgia through 8 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says on top of the rain we saw Sunday, an additional 1-3 inches of rainfall is possible today.

The rain and cool breezes will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for many areas today. In Atlanta, the last time the temperature didn’t hit at least 70 degrees in August was August 17, 2013.

More showers and storms are in the forecast for later this week as temperatures start to warm back up.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we track the wet conditions, live on Channel 2 Action News.

