Some Atlanta schools could close because there are more seats than students

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools says more than a dozen schools are under capacity, and that could lead to some of them shutting their doors.

On Tuesday, APS officials debuted a plan they are calling “APS Forward 2040: Reshaping the Future of Education.”

The plan includes what leaders call “infrastructure resizing.”

“Of course, with this process there’s a consolidation or a closure. Let me make something clear, nothing is final right now," Jorge Diez with Georgia Strategy Group said.

The district’s enrollment last school year was just under 50,000 students.

“Right now, 70,000 seats for 50,000 students means there’s a lot of dollars spent on empty facilities out there,” said Tracy Richter, Vice President of Planning for HPM.

Richter says this is a three-to-five-year process.

If there are closures, they are working on plans for those campuses.

“No building gets left unused, we’re not going to leave buildings out there for blight in communities,” Richter said.

The school district is asking for input on the plans from parents and other community stakeholders. You can take their survey by clicking here.

The Board of Education will start taking this up in November.

