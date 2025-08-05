Former student brings knife into Gwinnett County middle school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County student was accused of bringing a knife into a middle school on Tuesday morning.

In a letter sent home to parents on Tuesday, McConnell Middle School Principal Derico White said someone entered the building before school hours.

White said that the person, who was only identified as a former Gwinnett County Public Schools student, entered through a side door as someone else exited.

Staff members quickly spotted the person and escorted him or her to the front of the building, where Gwinnett County police arrested him or her.

Police found a knife on the intruder during a search, but no one was threatened with it.

"While the situation was resolved quickly and without incident, it serves as an important reminder of why we ask all visitors — including family members — to enter through the main entrance and check in at the front office," White wrote.

Tuesday marked the second day of the school year for students in Gwinnett County.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment," White wrote to parents.

It’s unclear how old the intruder was or what charges he or she faces.

