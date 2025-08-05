More scattered showers, downpours with flood watch in effect

Make sure you keep the rain gear handy and watch out for possible flooding on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking scattered showers with a few pockets of heavy rain to start the day. Additional showers will develop throughout the day.

A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of north Georgia. Monahan says additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible over parts of our area.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side, but not as cool as Monday. The high temperature in Atlanta only reached 69 degrees. The last time Atlanta saw highs in the 60s in August was back in 2013.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News for forecast updates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group