Channel 2 gets tour of newly renovated, historic residence hall at Spelman College

ATLANTA — Some Spelman College students will kick off the new school year in renovated dorms.

Summers are going to feel a lot better for students now that there’s central air conditioning.

Channel 2’s Cory James got a tour inside the new residence hall on Monday morning. Think modern, luxury living on a college campus.

Morehouse-James was last upgraded in 1979. The new changes are now bringing the four-story building back to its original layout. A layout that has 77 beds, mini refrigerators in each unit, and central air conditioning for students.

Joslyn Jackson attended Spelman in 1992, and she lived in that dorm. Jackson says these changes are nice to see.

“These big thick mattresses we didn’t have these and so I’m happy about that,” Joslyn Jackson said.

Last week, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes told you about families expressing concern about the lack of air conditioning in some Spelman College dorms.

A spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News then that two dorms would have air conditioning and other enhancements to start the academic year.

Jackson’s daughter, Morgan, also called Morehouse-James home her freshman year.

“I keep saying I’m jealous because when I was here, it didn’t look like this, but I’m so happy for all my Spelman sisters that get to come and enjoy this,” Morgan Jackson said.

Art Frazier was part of the team that remodeled this building.

“Air conditioning and elevator are two biggest features, but all new electrical, all new plumbing, those are things that a lot of take for granted,” Fraizer said.

An old building is starting a new chapter for the next generation of Spelman grads.

“The students coming in are definitely going to appreciate this for sure,” Joslyn Jackson said.

