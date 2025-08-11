Officer David Rose: How to support family of DeKalb officer killed responding to CDC attack

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Tributes are growing for DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose.

The 33-year-old officer died on Friday while responding to an active shooter near the campuses of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University.

Rose joined the DeKalb County Police Department in Sept. 2024 and graduated from the academy in March. He also served in the US Marine Corps before he became an officer.

Rose leaves behind a pregnant wife expecting the couple’s third child.

There are several ways that the community can show their support for Rose’s family and fellow officers. The family created a GoFundMe account that has raised nearly $200,000 as of Monday. Many of the donations are from current and former CDC employees.

There are two places where the public can sign a card for Rose’s family: One is outside CDC headquarters on Clifton Road where a memorial started late Friday. The DeKalb County Police Department set up a memorial at its headquarters at 1960 W. Exchange Place in Tucker.

