Loganville man vacationing in FL accused of soliciting 14-year-old boy for sex

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Loganville man was arrested last week for allegedly soliciting a child for sexual activity while vacationing in Destin, Fla., according to deputies.

Jeremy David Smith, of Loganville, faces charges of attempted production of child pornography and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and for using a computer to solicit a child for sexual activity.

Okaloosa County deputies say they arrested Smith last Wednesday at the condo where he was staying after he engaged in online conversations with an undercover deputy posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden emphasized the importance of parental vigilance in monitoring children’s online activities, stating, “The internet can be a gateway to predators, cyberbullying, or exposure to all types of harmful content. By staying vigilant, parents can catch red flags early and protect their kids from threats.”

