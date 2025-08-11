HHS Secretary RFK Jr. visits CDC days after shooting targeting its campus

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. flew to Atlanta on Monday days after a shooting targeted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Our Channel 2 Action News cameras spotted a motorcade arriving at the CDC campus on Clifton Road. ABC News confirmed that Kennedy, whose department oversees the CDC, was inside the motorcade.

CDC workers are working remotely on Monday.

On Friday, investigators said 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White opened fire on the CDC headquarters. White shot and killed DeKalb County Officer David Rose, who responded to the shooting. White was found dead with a gunshot wound at the CVS across the street. No one at the CDC or CVS was injured.

Kennedy Jr. released the following statement on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at CDC’s Atlanta campus that took the life of officer David Rose. We stand with his wife and three children and the entire CDC family. We know how shaken our public health colleagues feel today. No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others. We are actively supporting CDC staff on the ground and across the agency. Public health workers show up every day with purpose — even in moments of grief and uncertainty. We honor their service. We stand with them. And we remain united in our mission to protect and improve the health of every American"

