Georgia couple indicted for starving child to death

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia has indicted a husband and wife for the murder of their child by depriving her of adequate nourishment and medical care.

The indictment, unsealed on Friday, charges Brandon M. Kelley and Stacey D. Kelley with the murder of their child, Vyolet Kelley.

The couple is charged with felony murder and two counts of second-degree murder, alleging that Vyolet Kelley died due to deprivation while living at Fort Stewart Army base in Liberty County.

“The allegations in this case are heartbreaking on many levels. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice,” said Acting United States Attorney Tara M. Lyons.

According to officials, Brandon Kelley was an enlisted soldier at Fort Stewart during the time outlined in the indictment, which is why the family resided at the military base.

If convicted, the Kelleys face potential penalties up to life in prison, with no possibility of parole in the federal system.

