DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be closed tomorrow, with employees working remotely, following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Officer David Rose.

The decision to close the CDC comes as the organization deals with the aftermath of Friday’s attack, during which 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White targeted the CDC, reportedly blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for his health issues.

Elizabeth Soda, a CDC worker, expressed her immediate concern for her colleagues after the shooting, noting that her workplace suffered bullet holes from the incident.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Soda told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers. “I’m extremely grateful for the first responders, but I’m so heartbroken and so angry that we’re even in this position.”

On Sunday night, DeKalb County officials announced Rose’s family had set up a GoFundMe to provide support to the officer’s wife and children. The county shared the link to the GoFundMe here.

On Sunday afternoon, current and former CDC workers gathered in Piedmont Park to express their fears and concerns following the shooting. Many voiced their apprehension about returning to work.

According to ABC News, the suspect, Patrick White, believed the COVID-19 vaccine was making him sick and causing depression.

“He thought the vaccines were killing him and that people needed to know the truth,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said, adding that she didn’t agree with him, but would listen.

Health experts continue to emphasize the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, which have been studied for decades. Some individuals at the gathering suggested that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vocal skepticism of vaccines may have contributed to the violence.

“The gentleman who opened fire on the CDC had some really deeply held beliefs about a COVID-19 vaccine, beliefs we’ve heard our own Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy repeat over the last several years since before he was even in this position,” Aryn Backus, a former federal employee, told Channel 2 Action News. “We just want to shed light that those words have had consequences at this point, a police officer died heroically protecting the people at the CDC.”

Kennedy did express his support for CDC workers on Saturday.

According to an email sent to ABC News, cleanup and repairs are underway, with additional roving security teams, increased patrols from Atlanta police, and support from Emory University’s security staff.

Staff directly affected by the lockdown are encouraged to take administrative leave.

An all-staff meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 12.

