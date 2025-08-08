Buc-ee’s to build 4th Georgia location after state approves permit

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Buc-ee’s is moving forward on building their fourth location in Georgia after getting approval from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
The Texas-based gas station giant had to get state approval to move forward, requiring what’s known as a stream buffer variance so they could build near a state body of water.
According to state records, the waters in this case are two unnamed dendritic tributaries to Deer Creek in the Upper Ocmulgee Watershed.
The approval letter was sent to Buc-ee’s on July 30.
A Buc-ee’s spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News the new location in Monroe County is expected to open in March 2027.
Buc-ee’s opened its third location in Georgia in July.
