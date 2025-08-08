Local

Buc-ee’s to build 4th Georgia location after state approves permit

By WSBTV.com News Staff
(Nelson Hicks)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Buc-ee’s is moving forward on building their fourth location in Georgia after getting approval from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

The Texas-based gas station giant had to get state approval to move forward, requiring what’s known as a stream buffer variance so they could build near a state body of water.

According to state records, the waters in this case are two unnamed dendritic tributaries to Deer Creek in the Upper Ocmulgee Watershed.

0 of 85

The approval letter was sent to Buc-ee’s on July 30.

A Buc-ee’s spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News the new location in Monroe County is expected to open in March 2027.

Buc-ee’s opened its third location in Georgia in July.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read