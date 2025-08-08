Buc-ee’s to build 4th Georgia location after state approves permit

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Buc-ee’s is moving forward on building their fourth location in Georgia after getting approval from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

The Texas-based gas station giant had to get state approval to move forward, requiring what’s known as a stream buffer variance so they could build near a state body of water.

According to state records, the waters in this case are two unnamed dendritic tributaries to Deer Creek in the Upper Ocmulgee Watershed.

0 of 85 Buc-ee's It's time to take a closer look at Buc-ee's, the massive convenience store chain! Buc-ee's And uncover some things you might not know about the popular place. Buc-ees in Brunswick Buc-ee's opened a new store in Brunswick, Ga, on July 1, 2025. Buc-ee's If you've ever been inside a Buc-ee's, you know what an interesting place it is. The size of a football field, the store features all kinds of drinks, food, clothing and more... Buc-ee's Daytona Beach much, much more! (WFTV Staff) Buc-ee's BBQ anyone? Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. 1. Arch Aplin III is the person behind the popular stops alongside the highway. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. 2. According to Southern Living, Aplin's grandparents ran a general store and gas station in Louisiana. Aplin II worked at the store. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. 3. In 1982, he opened his own store in Texas. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buc-ee's 4. Buc-ee's mascot is Buc-ee the Beaver. The name is a combination of Aplin III's nickname of Beaver, his dog's name of Buck, and his love of the Ipana toothpaste mascot, Bucky the Beaver, according to wideopencountry.com. Buc-ee's 5. Buc-ee's offered the two things that its owner thought customers wanted the most, cheap ice and clean restrooms. Buc-ee's 6. A second Buc-ee's opened three years later. Buc-ee's 7. In 2003, when the company opened a store in Luling, Texas, the chain transformed into partially what you see at Buc-ee's locations day. Buc-ee's That store started offering BBQ... Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach offers preview for first responders before grand opening Beaver Nuggets... Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach offers preview for first responders before grand opening clothing and more. Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach offers preview for first responders before grand opening Today, Buc-ee's are a cultural phenomenon. You've got to see it to believe it! Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas 8. The recently opened store in Luling, TX is now the largest travel center in the World. It's 75,000 square feet. (Buc-ee's) Buc-ee's The Sevierville store was the largest convenience store in the world at 74,707 square feet before the new Luling store opened. Buc-ee's 9. The Katy, Texas Buc-ee's features the world’s longest car wash. It clocks in at 255 feet of conveyor. It takes about 5 minutes to get through. Buc-ee's 10. All Buc-ee’s are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Buc-ee's 11. Buc-ee’s does not offer franchises. It's a privately owned company. Buc-ee's 12. Buc-ee's remained only in Texas until 2019, when the company opened a store in Alabama. Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. 13. You might hear employees yell, “Fresh, hot brisket on board!” That's when a new brisket is brought out to the BBQ counter. It's made fresh in the stores. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Planning board to discuss first N.C. Buc-ee’s location in Alamance Co. 14. Buc-ee's is NOT a truck stop and 18-wheelers are banned from the stores. Buc-ee's 15. Buc-ee's can claim the title of "Cleanest Bathrooms in America" after winning the title in a contest by Cintas Corporation. Buc-ee's 16. Buc-ee's still has a cheap ice, one of the founding principles of the company. Buc-ee's St. Augustine 17. You can buy art at Buc-ee's! Check it out on the way to the restroom. Buc-ee's 18. Buc-ee's averages 100 gas pumps per store. Buc-ee's Here are some more photos of Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's Here are some more photos of Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's Here are some more photos of Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's Here are some more photos of Buc-ee's. Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground, will bring 200 jobs to the area Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground on Jan. 29, 2024. The Texas-based chain will bring 200 jobs to the area. (Glynn County Board of Commissioners) Buc-ee's This is the Buc-ees logo on a storefront in Ennis, Texas. (David Benedict/Getty Images) Buc-ee's Daytona Beach (WFTV Staff) Buc-ee's Daytona Beach (WFTV Staff) Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's comes to South Carolina Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buc-ee's (Nelson Hicks) Buc-ee's (Nelson Hicks)

The approval letter was sent to Buc-ee’s on July 30.

A Buc-ee’s spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News the new location in Monroe County is expected to open in March 2027.

Buc-ee’s opened its third location in Georgia in July.

