Georgia lawmakers recognize March 20 as ‘Buc-ee’s Day’ at state Capitol

ATLANTA — Among the slew of legislative items passing through the Georgia General Assembly, lawmakers took time out of their schedule to declare March 20 a special holiday at the Capitol.

Going forward, members of the Georgia House of Representatives declared March 20 “Buc-ee’s Day,” in honor of the popular, and lucrative, beaver-themed gas station, food stop and pop culture standout.

So far, there are two Buc-ee’s locations in Georgia, with two more on the way.

Thanking the company for their role as a strong partner in the community, state lawmakers praised the Texas brand’s features and offerings, from beef jerky to slushies to extraordinarily clean bathrooms.

Rep. Bethany Ballard of Houston County referred to the Warner Robins Buc-ee’s location, the first in the state, as a landmark, showing how the company writ large is a valued community partner with good jobs and good benefits for employees.

Ballard said that while right now the state only has the locations in Warner Robins and Calhoun, two more were coming to Monroe County and New Brunswick.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Buc-ee’s Senior Director of Operations Richard Sebastian kept his speech brief, thanking Georgia for being the first state, of the nine they’re currently in, to have an official “Buc-ee’s Day” at the Capitol.

He mentioned how Buc-ee’s performed in Georgia and said he could “sum it up in three words: Buc-ee’s loves Georgia!”

