New Buc-ee’s open for business in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — There’s a new Buc-ee’s in town and it’s now open for business.

The Texas-based gas station and convenience store cut the ribbon on its new Brunswick location off Interstate 95 and Ga. 99 on Tuesday. Visitors started lining up hours before the grand opening to get a taste of the brisket, beaver nuggets and other popular items.

Brunswick is now the third Buc-ee’s store in Georgia and it’s the largest store in the Peach State yet. This Buc-ee’s covers 74,000 square feet and has 120 fuel pumps for drivers to fill up.

Action News Jax first learned about the new development back in July 2022 and Buc-ee’s confirmed a year later.

The location brings more than 200 full-time jobs to the area with pay starting above the minimum wage. Employees will get full benefits, three weeks of paid vacation and 6% matching 401k.

