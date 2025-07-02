UPS driver forms bond with GA woman he helped once who is now battling cancer

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A UPS driver saved the life of a Georgia woman who passed out in her driveway nearly a year ago. Now, he’s helping her family as they navigate a difficult time in their lives.

Raheem Cooper was on his normal route in Valdosta on Aug. 12 when he saw Marie Coble, 78, collapse in her driveway. He quickly rushed to help her.

“I didn’t expect this at all, so to see it go from nobody knowing to pretty much the whole world knowing is just amazing, honestly,” Raheem Cooper told WALB-TV.

Marie suffered a brain bleed from her fall and needed an emergency surgery. Cooper stayed in touch with the family for updates on her recovery. Then one day, he received heartbreaking news from her family: Marie had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and was given only months to live.

“It was pretty traumatic because I thought she was recovering pretty well, so it was just a shocker at first," he said.

The family told WALB-TV that they are focused on keeping Coble comfortable, who will need 24/7 care. Cooper plans to see Mrs. Marie again soon, but has already set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

“He’s still a part of our lives and still truly an Angel. A year ago, if he hadn’t showed up, she wouldn’t be here with us,” Coble’s granddaughter Kayla Cochran told WALB-TV.

If you wish to donate, you can click here for the GoFundMe.

