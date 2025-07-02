Organizers putting finishing touches on 56th annual Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — We’re just a few days away from the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

More than 52,000 racers will cross the starting line at Lenox Square on the Fourth of July.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was at Lenox Square, where organizers are making final preparations.

The director of the world’s largest 10-kilometer race says it takes thousands of paid workers and volunteers to pull off the annual race.

Some of those volunteers say that not only are they helping out, but they’re also looking forward to running the race.

"It’s not a super long race, it’s just right in the sweet spot of a mid-distance or a long-distance race, everybody’s involved. The whole city comes out," Miles Nicholson Jr. said.

This year, runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 27 countries.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, participants will be able to pick up their race numbers at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo. But this year, the expo has moved from the Georgia World Congress Center to Lenox Square.

The infamous Cardiac Hill is also getting a new name.

"This year, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Shepherd Center, we’re renaming it to Hope Hill. So as you’re running up, just think about all of those Shepherd Center patients that are on the right-hand side," Atlanta Track Club CEO and Race Director Rich Kenah said.

The race is sold out, but you can still sign up to volunteer.

