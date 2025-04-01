AJC Peachtree Road Race: Registration opens today for 56th running

ATLANTA — Registration for the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race opens today. The race typically features about 55,000 participants and is the world’s largest 10K.

It happens during the Fourth of July weekend. From July 2 at midnight to July 4 at 11 a.m., Peachtree Road will be closed from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road for the race.

Registration runs through April 30.

Atlanta Track Club members get guaranteed entry at $55 and placement in Start Waves A-M. Non-members must enter a lottery for a chance to participate in the race at a price of $65.

Results for the lottery will be announced in early May.

If you want to bypass the lottery, you can either join the Atlanta Track Club or register through Peachtree with a Purpose: Kilometer Kids Charity Waves.

The charity offers a $300 entry with guaranteed placement in Wave C or earlier, or a $500 entry with Wave A placement.

Both of those options supports Atlanta Track Club’s free youth running initiatives.

There’s a new post-race celebration this year at the finish line. All finishers age 21 or older will receive a Sweetwater Brewing beer. There will be several beer gardens in Piedmont Park’s Meadow. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

“The Peachtree has always been more than just a race—it’s a tradition,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. “Participants want more than a start-to-finish-line experience. By moving the Expo to Lenox Square, we’re creating a vibrant hub where runners can connect, dine, shop and preview their start before race day. It’s about making Peachtree a full celebration, not just a single morning event.”

Register for the race here.

